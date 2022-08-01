'If I don't get eiather...' - Rotherham United boss Paul Warne still waiting for answer in striker hunt

The Millers are in discussions with a Championship frontman over a loan move and Warne was told he would get a “yes or no” on Thursday but a firm decision never arrived.

Warne wants to know for definite in the early part of this week and if it is a no, then he will go for another target he is keen on.

“It was initially Thursday, now it's the weekend,” Warne said. “I think if I get bad noises again Monday or Tuesday I have to accept the fact that I need to push another one.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne is still chasing answers from players

“There are two I really like. I'm happy with either of them. But if I don't get either, there aren't any other targets, for the money we can afford, who I see making us any better.”

With regards to not being told an answer last week, Warne added: “Oddly enough, they have asked for more time, which politely means 'looking for a better option than coming here'.

“Because the position I am in, I have to accept that's the way it is. What can I do? I have to be patient.

“I can sign players - anyone can sign players - but I need to sign ones who can play in the Champ and are at least as good or better than the players I already have. I will have to wait.”

The player in question’s career has stalled in recent years and Warne reckons he is the man that could restart it.

“I would expect him to be talking to other clubs because he's a good player,” Warne said.

“I just don't think other clubs are prepared to press the button on him whereas we are.

“We can't be as choosy as other clubs in the Championship for obvious reasons. I think he is talking to other clubs and waiting to see who blinks first.