Stocksbridge Park Steels are currently in mid table of the Northern Premier League East Division – sitting in 10th.

The club were hit with an early blow in the season as manager Chris Hilton resigned from his post after a disappointing loss in the FA Cup qualifying rounds to Handsworth. They have quickly bounced back from the early set back though, with Ian Richards taking over as manager of the first in September and doing very well so far.

Stocksbridge Park Steels 2021/22. Credit: Pete Revitt

In 10th place currently, the club sit outside of the play-off places, but they hope they can soon put a good run together and push into the top five.

This season, Stocksbridge have had some very good results and performances, with the standout display of the season so far coming at Hebburn. This was their first away trip to the North East of the season and had come off the back of a disappointing 4-2 loss to Rossington Main in the Sheffield Senior Cup – one of the lowest moments for the club this season.

That did not stop the team from putting on an outstanding performance at last year’s FA Vase winner, Hebburn. They battered Hebburn 5-1 in a truly dominant performance where they should have probably had more than five goals. Central midfielder, Ross Goodwin added to the already brilliant victory with an absolute stunner which is sure to win their goal of the season award.

Since the arrival of Ian Richards in September, the club has begun a transfer strategy of bringing in young and hungry players that have a point to prove. The most eye-catching arrival for Stocksbridge Park Steels has been winger Nathaniel Crofts who, when available, has performed well. Defender, Elliot Walker, has been an impressive performer since signing in the summer, with another recruit, full back Jack Tinker, also showing signs of promise.

Stocksbridge Park Steels winger, Josh Nodder, celebrates his goal. Credit: Pete Revitt

The club have also enjoyed some success off the field as well as on it.

They recently had their Food Bank Drive Match against Sheffield FC – an initiative to raise money and supplies for thee Stocksbridge food bank. Supporters were asked to bring what they could to the game and one of the major local employers Liberty Speciality Steel donated three boxes of food. The club also took their collection box to South Yorkshire Ability Counts League to raise as much as possible. At the end of the initiative, the club had raised a fantastic £1,078 and countless food boxes for the food bank.

Stocksbridge Park Steels have also just launched their new members club. This is an opportunity to support the football club and enjoy benefits of being a member in order to help maintain a healthy and sustainable club. Some benefits of becoming a Stocksbridge Park Steels member include a members card, entry into the monthly members draw with cash prizes, special discounts on club merchandise, match day and season ticket discounts and much more.