The four games in January were always going to be a tough ask for The Steels as they faced four opponents all placed higher than them in the league.

However, all was not lost for the Steels as they gained four points from the tricky encounters and put in some great performances to push them on for the rest of the league season.

The month began with an away visit to Yorkshire Amateur, who are placed eighth in the division, two places ahead of The Steels. Despite optimism having beaten the opposition in the reverse fixture at home, the game ended in disappointment for The Steels who were made to pay for costly mistakes in a 2-1 defeat.

Stocksbridge Park Steels Players celebrate a vital goal.

After falling 2-0 behind early in the second half and a missed penalty from Mangham, it looked all but over. The Steels did pull a goal back however through Nodder, and after a red card for the Yorkshire Amateurs, Stocksbridge pressed on for an equaliser, but unfortunately just fell short.

Another away trip to fifth placed Shildon was up next for The Steels.

Against the promotion chasing Shildon, Stocksbridge proved very worthy opponents in a game The Steels slowly grew into. Chasing the game at 2-1, late on, manager Ian Richards made an exotic and intriguing formation change to 3-5-2 – a change that would work out brilliantly.

Reece Fielding celebrates his winning goal against Worksop Town.

As the game neared its end, Cooksey turned in an excellent ball into the box to grab a late, but deserved equaliser for Stocksbridge in a point that proved they could compete against the league’s best.

The next game was a home game for Stocksbridge Park Steels against yet another promotion chasing side, Worksop Town. In the thrilling encounter, the resolute Steels grabbed an opening goal courtesy of a Josh Nodder cross and Luke Mangham goal.

After chucking everything at the Steels, Worksop drew level thanks to their debutante Gooden heading home. The remainder of the game was truly edge of your seat stuff, with both teams pressing hotly for a winner, with neither team wanting to leave with just a point.

Luke Mangham celebrates his opening goal in the victory against Worksop Town.

The game would have the enthralling end it deserved when Steels centre-back Reece Fielding scored a goal any striker would be proud of to send Stocksbridge home with three vital and deserved points against a determined Worksop Town.

January would end with another defeat for Stocksbridge, but certainly with no regrets. They faced a trip to Marske United who sit second in the league and had won all but one at home.

Stocksbridge would be defeated 2-1 but not without fight and put in a display better than most of the teams visiting Marske this season but unfortunately fell at the final hurdle.

The month did end in disappointing news as Steels keeper, Ed Hall, who had been in top form, left the club to be closer to home, joining league rivals Ossett United in what was gutting news for the Stocksbridge faithful.