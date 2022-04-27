Stocksbridge Park Steels, who play in the eighth tier of English football, announced Eco Power Environmental has opted not to extend its current sponsorship deal with them into a third year.

Louis Calders, group commercial director of the Doncaster-based business said in a statement: “The decision has been taken as we look to focus our commercial support more locally with Doncaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left to right: Stocksbridge Park Steels chairman Graham Furness, vice chairman Roger Gissing, Louis Calders from Eco Power Environmental and Louis's son.

Rovers FC and Rossington Main FC as we are now main sponsors of both clubs and stadiums.”

Roger Gissing, Stockbridge’s vice chairman, said the club’s future is safe and next season’s playing budget will not be affected.

He told The Star: “We have been careful over the last few years to make sure that when we took over we needed a pot of money to be secure.

"We have got a manager (Ian Richards) who knows how to run a budget.”

Ex-England striker Jamie Vardy during his days at Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Mr Gissing added: “We will probably end up going to a lot of sponsors as opposed to one big one.

"The main one is the hardest to find because there’s silly money being paid out at this level to players. We have known some clubs putting all their money into players.

"We are in a good position. We will work through it and see what comes out of the woodwork.”

Stocksbridge managed an eleventh-placed finish in the Northern Premier League Division One East last term.

The Steels are best known for their association with ex-England international and Premier League winner Jamie Vardy, who began his playing career there.

A stand at their home ground, Bracken Moor, is named after him, but the Sheffield-born striker is no longer in contact with his old club.

Last year Vardy purchased a minority stake in American football club Rochester Rhinos, based in the state of New York.

He said at the time: “The club has been through some difficult years recently, so I can’t wait to play a part in helping to turn things around.

"It won’t be easy, but I never do anything the easy way.”

Mr Gissing said: “We are not going to go begging for people. If people want to come on board, they will.