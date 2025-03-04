Sheffield Wednesday look set for their biggest Hillsborough crowd in years when they play host to Sheffield United later this month.

The Owls take on their bitter rivals, the Blades, on March 16th in a first S6 meeting since March 2019, and they’ll be out for revenge after losing the reverse fixture 1-0 at Bramall Lane earlier in the season.

A big crowd was always expected for the tie as families are pitted against families once more in a couple of weeks’ time, and it was confirmed last week that United had already sold out their allocation of 2,315 tickets for the upper tier of the Leppings Lane end - with Wednesdayites now set to fill up the lower.

It’s understood that tickets are now all but gone for home fans as supporters flock to the game in hope of seeing their side defeat their cross-city neighbours, and it’s expected that there will be ± 34,000 present for the clash as the two teams battle it out for bragging rights.

It would eclipse the biggest attendances at Hillsborough over recent years, with 31,056 ( v Derby County) being the largest in 2024/25 so far, while 33,295 (West Bromwich Albion) and 33,442 (Plymouth Argyle) topped the pile in the two previous seasons. It would also see thousands more present than were there for the last meeting of the two in S6 - 31,630 six years ago.

Wednesday haven’t beaten United on home soil since the famous 1-0 victory in 2012 that came before the Owls’ eventual promotion out of League One, but Danny Röhl will be hoping to change that this month and put a bump in the road for the Blades’ hunt for the Premier League.