You’re not really a fan of Sheffield Wednesday if you haven’t done some of these 12 things

Sheffield Wednesday return to Hillsborough this weekend and supporters will be getting ready to partake in all their matchday traditions.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 14th Sep 2023, 19:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday supporters are yet to visit Hillsborough in September between away fixtures and the international break but that all changes this weekend as the Championship returns to the Yorkshire stadium. The Owls take on high-flying Ipswich Town on Saturday and supporters will be counting down the hours until they can once again make the pilgrimage to Hillsborough.

The famous stadium has been home to the club for an incredible 124 years and is one of the country's most historic footballing venues. The Star looks at 11 matchday traditions most Sheffield Wednesday fans will have taken part in ahead of this week's return to the ground.

There’s no feeling quite like belting ‘Hi Ho’ with thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hillsborough.

1. Belt ‘Hi Ho'

There’s no feeling quite like belting ‘Hi Ho’ with thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hillsborough. Photo: Getty Images

Hoong Too has become the port of call for Sheffield Wednesday fans to grab some pre-match grub.

2. Visit Hoong Too

Hoong Too has become the port of call for Sheffield Wednesday fans to grab some pre-match grub. Photo: Getty Images

Getting a pork sandwich in the famous Béres breadcake is a culinary delight. Mmm.

3. Visit Béres

Getting a pork sandwich in the famous Béres breadcake is a culinary delight. Mmm. Photo: Google Streetview

It’s 0.7 miles from the New Barrack to Hillsborough but rushing from from slurping the last centimetre of a pint, along the road and into the stadium at super speed is a classic match day experience.

4. The New Barrack sprint

It’s 0.7 miles from the New Barrack to Hillsborough but rushing from from slurping the last centimetre of a pint, along the road and into the stadium at super speed is a classic match day experience. Photo: Google Streetview

