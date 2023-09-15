The early days efforts of Sheffield Wednesday’s newest additions have left a senior Owls man ‘very, very impressed’ - delivering confidence they’ll be able to hit the ground running at S6.

John Buckley and Jeff Hendrick were signed on loan from Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United respectively on deadline day, bringing a combined 365 appearances at Championship level to the squad.

The midfield pair were not signed in time to take their place in the squad for the trip to Elland Road they day after the completion of their deals but are both in contention to feature when the Owls welcome Ipswich Town to Hillsborough this weekend.

Buckley has been involved at Middlewood Road throughout the two-week international break while Hendrick joined his teammates on Wednesday after time with the Republic of Ireland.

Last season’s top scorer Michael Smith spoke glowingly of their early impact.

“I’ve been very, very impressed with both of them,” he told The Star. “Jeff came in on Tuesday back from international duty.

“They’ve both obviously got good pedigree, they’re good players and we feel like they’ll be able to just slot straight in.

“They seem like good lads as well. That’s always the hardest thing to find, good lads that are good players. But they’ve come in and fit in nicely into the changing room both in terms of their quality and their character.”

The midfield duo are the newest of 12 signings made by the club over a whirlwind summer, with players from different cultures and nationalities said to have ‘freshened up’ life at S6.

Asked how long a ‘settling-in’ period lasts before new faces are tested with the banter of a football changing room, Smith joked that joker of the pack Will Vaulks plays a vital role in seeing which newbies are more welcoming of jokes and japes.

“That’s why it’s good having someone like Will about,” Smith chuckled.

“He will straight away push those boundaries and then all us other boys can work out how far we can push things with them in terms of banter.

“We let Will go in first and test the water, then we can dive in after!