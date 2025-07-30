Sheffield Wednesday defender, Di’Shon Bernard, has thanked Danny Röhl for the part that he played in his Owls career.

Bernard was already at Hillsborough when Röhl came on board, with the former Manchester United youngster having been snapped up by Xisco Munoz following the Owls’ promotion from League One... But it was under the German that the 24-year-old really found his feet and quickly became a regular in the Wednesday setup.

The centre back featured 58 times under Röhl, the most of any manager in his career so far, and after his exit was confirmed on Tuesday he took to social media to say thank you - adding an interesting line that said, ‘You deserve better’.

Di’Shon Bernard’s Danny Röhl message

“From the first day you believed in me and my abilities, and gave me the opportunity week in and week out to showcase them,” he said on Instagram. “You took us from rock bottom, and we were able to achieve the impossible. You made the club believe again, and for that I thank you. I wish you all the best in the future - you deserve better."

It came after Röhl made mention of his players and staff in his own goodbye message, in which he said, “I thank my players for such a successful collaboration, your tireless commitment and for being great humans. I am proud of all of your personal resilience and efforts. Thanks to my staff, I’m finding it difficult to find the right words today. You were always there for me and the players too. You worked with so much passion, day after day, week after week. I am very proud to have had each of you with me over the last 21 months. From the first team evening to the last day, I could not have asked for better people to be alongside.

