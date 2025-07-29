Former Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has posted a lengthy goodbye message after his Owls exit was confirmed.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star reported on Monday evening that the German’s departure from Hillsborough was being finalised, bringing to an end months of speculation over his future, and this morning the club officially confirmed his exit by ‘mutual consent’.

Taking to social media, Röhl spoke of his love for the club’s supporters, and how much he’d enjoyed his time at Hillsborough, mentioning in particular the game against Sunderland after the Owls had completed their great escape at the end of the 2023/24 season. He’ll now start the search for the next chapter in what is a very promising managerial career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Röhl’s farewell message to Sheffield Wednesday

“A very special time is coming to an end,” he said. And I am incredibly grateful for the experiences we have shared over 21 unforgettable months together. I thank our Chairman for his faith and giving me the opportunity to take my first steps as a manager. I thank my players for such a successful collaboration, your tireless commitment and for being great humans. I am proud of all of your personal resilience and efforts. Thanks to my staff, I’m finding it difficult to find the right words today. You were always there for me and the players too. You worked with so much passion, day after day, week after week. I am very proud to have had each of you with me over the last 21 months.

“From the first team evening to the last day, I could not have asked for better people to be alongside. I also want to highlight my gratitude specifically to my coaches Sascha Lense, Sal Bibbo, Chris Powell, Neil Thompson and Henrik Pedersen for the fantastic bond we created, it was a pleasure to experience this with all of you. Two images will always remain in my mind: the atmosphere in the Sunderland dressing room and the picture after the Watford game. We were a unit. I wish each of you only the best, good health, and a bright future. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Steve Ellis

“Finally, I want to say thanks to the passionate supporters of this great football club. I will never forget all the amazing memories that we enjoyed together. You make this club such a special place to be a part of with the passion that you showed throughout and I will miss you all so much. This summer has been difficult and, in the end, the club and I came to the mutual decision to part ways. I understand the different thoughts and reactions to everything that has been going on during these past few months. I am extremely grateful to have had this opportunity.

“Even during the difficult moments and setbacks, I have always continued to feel the support from everyone. I take so many special moments away with me that will remain in my heart. We achieved a miracle together and that will always be something truly exceptional. I wish everyone associated with Wednesday my very best. I will never forget you. The Gaffer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedersen, who recently signed a new contract to stay at Hillsborough, is expected to take over as manager of the Owls now that Röhl’s exit has been finalised.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join