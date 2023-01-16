Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says that he would want to see Liam Palmer sign a new contract at the club.

No player in the entire Owls squad has played more minutes across all competitions than academy graduate, Palmer, and of late he’s been the man donning the captain’s armband in the absence of the injured Barry Bannan.

‘Palms’ has been one of the club’s top performers under Moore since his arrival at the club, and put in another strong showing away at Wycombe Wanderers over the weekend, helping them to another win, another clean sheet, and making his 372nd appearance for Wednesday.

It was an appearance that took him level with former wing half, Tom Brittleton, on the list of club appearances, leaving just 15 players above him in Owls history.

Moore has been full of praise for the versatile No. 2, and he also thinks that his amazing effort to run 10k every day for a month to raise money for the son of former Owl, Jude Mellon-Jameson, has helped him on the pitch as well.

Speaking this month about the defender, the Owls boss said, “When I arrived I remember speaking to him, and saying ‘Palms, there’s so much that you can give us as a player’, and that’s in terms of his longevity, his love for the club, and the fact that he’s played here for many, many seasons. And there’s more to come from him.

“We’ve seen him in lots of different positions, and he’s equally happy on the right side of defence as he is at right back or right wingback… He’s always one that’s in complete control of his game.

Liam Palmer has been a star performer for Sheffield Wednesday this season.

“I think so, I think he’s got a real strength about his game. He did the work in the summer to raise money, and that shows the person he is – his heart – but in turn it looks like it’s brought up his physical condition, shape and ability to recover. He looks strong, solid, with wonderful mobility, but he’s a good footballer with a good footballing brain. That allows me to play him in those positions and for him to be effective.”

He's one of several out of contract at the end of this season, but Moore thinks that most of his side would want to stay at Hillsborough beyond the 2022/23 campaign if given the chance.

After saying that he’d like Palmer to stick around, he went on to say, “The group of players understand the situation, and we’re just focused. They’re all under contract, they’re in a good environment at a special club – what more would you want? That’s the message, and if you speak to all of them, who’d want to leave here? They all want to stay, play, and they’re all committed.”

After levelling with 1900s hero Brittleton, Palmer needs just 11 more appearances to overtake Tom McAnearney (382) and enter into the club’s top 15 appearance-makers of all time.

Two more on top of that will see him go past, the great Ron Springett (384), however Nigel Worthington (417) will take some catching.