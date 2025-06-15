Newly-promoted Championship side, Wrexham, are reportedly keen to try and sign Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, if he doesn’t re-sign for the Owls.

The Star has previously reported that terms had been agreed between Bannan and the Owls regarding the extension of his time at Hillsborough, with signing it seen asa formality at the time, however the unpaid wages debacle that has followed has muddied the waters, and at the time of writing his future remains up in the air.

With that in mind, it has been suggested that the Red Dragons are ‘tracking’ the 35-year-old as a possible recruit for the season ahead, and he’s not the only out-of-contract Owl that they’re keen on either, with Stuart Armstrong also said to be a player of interest for Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

“Skipper Barry Bannan, 35, is one of many who could leave if the Owls fail to pay his late wages,” the Sun report read. “Wrexham are tracking developments and can afford to pay a top salary.

“The Red Dragons are also interested in midfielder Stuart Armstrong, 33, who is a free agent after a short spell at Wednesday. Armstrong was one of seven players released by the Owls last month.”

Bannan has spoken often about his desire to remain at S6 until the day that he retires, and has made it clear that he wants to sign a new contract this summer, however it would be hard for anybody to commit to a club where two of the last three wage payments have been delayed, and the latest one could potentially remain unpaid two weeks after it was due. Some players are believed to have had their wages paid in the last couple of days, but not everyone.

