Sheffield Wednesday are close to agreeing a deal to extend Barry Bannan’s stay at the club, The Star understands.

The Owls captain has made no secret of his desire to finish his career at the club, speaking candidly of a love for Wednesday and Wednesdayites that has developed over the course of the last decade.

So there’s never been too much doubt that he would be sticking around for another year, and on Thursday it was confirmed in the Owls’ retained list that the skipper had been offered a new contract alongside Akin Famewo and Callum Paterson.

Barry Bannan is set to stay at Sheffield Wednesday

Now, just a day later, The Star is led to believe that the matter is close to being finalised, with Bannan set to play on at Hillsborough for at least another season. The 35-year-old still played more minutes this season than all but one player (Shea Charles), and proved beyond doubt that he’s still more than capable of performing at Championship level.

Speaking back in March, ‘Baz’ told the media, “I’ve been happy with how my season has gone so far but I’d like it to be a little bit better as well. I’ve got games left to push, to try score more goals, more assists, try to get more wins for the football club. Then we will look at it at the end of the season. If I get offered a new deal then I’ll sign it, if I don’t then I’m sure I’ll try to find something else.”

He was offered, and now it looks like he’ll sign it – as promised. It could be the first bit of business the Owls get done this summer, and it extends the stay of a modern-day club legend. It’ll give him the chance to hit 450 games for the Owls, and climb further up their list of all-time appearance-makers… He’ll be catching Liam Palmer soon.