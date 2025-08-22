Supporters of Wrexham AFC have asked decision-makers at the club to reconsider their stance on banning a Sheffield Wednesday protest banner from their stadium.

The two sides will meet in this weekend’s Championship clash at the SToK Cae Ras stadium hoping to achieve their first league wins of the campaign but after contrasting summers in which Wednesday have battled horrific financial circumstances that have seen its workforce repeatedly paid late alongside a range of other basic financial obligations.

The circumstances have left the on-field state of play in disarray and despite the continued effort and commitment of those on the ground, recruitment restrictions and a possible points deduction has left Wednesday as relegation favourites.

It’s a tale all too familiar to supporters of Wrexham, who from the turn of the century suffered grave financial problems across several years and ultimately fell out of the Football League as a result. A 12-year absence followed before their buy-out by Hollywood figures Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and a trio of back-to-back promotions that has seen them return to the second tier for the first time in 43 years.

Earlier this week the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust confirmed that they had received notice from officials at Wrexham AFC that had informed them a protest banner would not be allowed into the ground on the basis it carried ‘political connotations’, though the banner would be welcome outside the stadium. The contention appears to be around the ‘SWFC FOR SALE - ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’ banner used at Leicester City earlier this month.

PROTESTS: Sheffield Wednesday fans make their feelings known at Leicester City (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The ruling received a backlash from Wrexham fans online and has prompted the Wrexham Supporters Trust to release a passionate 212-word plea to their club to reconsider their position on allowing the banner. Other Wrexham supporter groups have encouraged the wearing of last season’s gold and black away shirt to stand in solidarity with the ‘Black and Gold until it’s sold’ movement among Owls fans.

The statement read: “More than most, Wrexham supporters understand the devastating impact poor ownership can have on a football club’s survival. Just 14 years ago, our fans raised over £100,000 in a single day to save Wrexham from expulsion from the Football Conference, after years of mismanagement had brought us to our knees.

“Today, Sheffield Wednesday find themselves in a similar situation; a proud, historic club brought to the brink by its owner. This week, Wednesday fans sought permission from Wrexham AFC to display a banner calling for Dejphon Chansiri to sell their club.

“The Trust was disappointed to learn that this request has been refused, with the Club citing “political connotations” in the Owls supporters’ message. Given our history, and the solidarity shown to us in our darkest days, we believe this is the wrong decision.

“On behalf of our members, the wider Wrexham fanbase and Sheffield Wednesday supporters, we call on the Club to reconsider. Tomorrow should be an opportunity for fans of both sides to stand together – united in the belief that football clubs belong to their communities, not to owners who bring them to the brink of ruin.

“Wrexham’s success in recent years should never allow us to forget where we came from, or the importance of solidarity between supporters.”

