Two days out from the visit of Sheffield Wednesday, Wrexham announced a signing widely reported to have cost them £8m.

If there was a fixture that could most put into context the cold, hard reality of where Sheffield Wednesday are, this weekend’s might be it. The Owls will make the trip to the STōK Cae Ras on Saturday short on numbers and, for those on the outside at least, short on optimism after a long and brutal summer of misery.

While Wednesday’s hard-working and no doubt frustrated recruitment team were busy pulling together a deal to bring in an emergency goalkeeping option from the division below, their counterparts in North Wales were clinking glasses on the addition of Callum Doyle, a 21-year-old Manchester City talent of high ceiling and wider interest. As if to rub it all in, their manager Phil Parkinson made the point to assembled media that Doyle hadn’t broken their summer transfer record.

The Owls will arrive at a stadium revitalised and a fanbase in tune with its ownership and what it has provided the town. Co-owners Rob Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have brought success to a club on its knees and have bankrolled a stunning triple-promotion effort that took them from non-league football to a step from the big time. A growing transfer spend of somewhere towards £30m suggests there’s little appetite to stick around too long.

Wrexham’s most recent publicly-available accounts show that in the 2023/24 season that saw them blitz through League One, their annual turnover stood at £26.7m. That same season, in the Championship with bigger crowds, bigger television rewards and bigger heritage, Wednesday’s was £26.3m.

To suggest the same hand is held by Dejphon Chansiri would be unfair in that the Owls owner is not a Marvel movie star. The same Wrexham accounts make clear that the commercial opportunities available and hunted down by their Hollywood owners ‘significantly assisted us to achieve our record turnover’.

But the point stands that they have made the most of the cards they did hold. Having taken on one of the most famous, best supported clubs in the country, it’s certainly no wild accusation to suggest Chansiri has not.

A round of media interviews last week once again gave Reynolds and McElhenney the opportunity to tell the world of their ‘hands-off’ approach to club ownership, their preference to build structures around talented, carefully-chosen football decision-makers and of a responsibility to do their best for the town they bowled into. They speak with a respect for the supporters they have taken the journey with. Again, there’s something of a contrast there.

That Josh Windass chose to move away from one to the other was, perhaps, a material decision in part. But strip away the Wednesday romanticism and the summer’s play-out leaves little doubt the football decision was a no-brainer.

Wrexham welcome Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday as equals, both sides sitting without a point after two matches of the Championship season. But in so many ways, they are anything but.

