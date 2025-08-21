Sheffield Wednesday are expected to complete the loan signing of Cardiff City goalkeeper Ethan Horvath with only registration formalities yet to be fully finalised, The Star understands.

Financial issues have left the Owls operating under the terms of a recruitment freeze but boss Henrik Pedersen confirmed to media on Thursday that the club had been given special dispensation from the EFL to sign a first team goalkeeper in the wake of injury to number one Pierce Charles.

The Danish coach confirmed Wednesday hoped to bring in a new face and amid reports of interest in USA international Horvath earlier today, it’s now understood that the club have successfully completed talks with both Cardiff and Horvath and barring any unexpected late hitches to his registration are hopeful of securing his loan deal that would stand to stretch to January.

As of The Star’s most recent update no deal has yet been fully ratified by the EFL, though sources have suggested it is all but done and no late issues are expected. Should the Owls wish to have Horvath play in their Championship clash at Wrexham on Saturday, he must be fully registered by midday Friday as expected.

Town keeper Ethan Horvath celebrates as Luton win the penalty shoot-out to secure their place in the 2023-24 Premier League.

The Colorado-born 30-year-old has 10 senior caps for his country and built a vast wealth of experience before falling down the pecking order at Cardiff. He has played for Molde and Club Brugge in Europe and since moving into the English game achieved back-to-back Championship play-off successes with Nottingham Forest and on loan with Luton Town in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Horvath’s four Champions League appearances came in the colours of Belgian side Brugge and saw him keep clean sheets against Monaco, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid in their 2018/19 campaign. He has accumulated 83 appearances at second tier level.

Injury to Charles had left Wednesday short of a senior goalkeeper heading into the trip to Wales, with only talented teenager Logan Stretch having made the bench in their three competitive matches this season. Killian Barrett, 21, spent time on loan in the National League last season but is understood to be unavailable as things stand.

Pedersen said on Thursday afternoon: “We’re working, and I’ve worked the last couple of days to find a solution if it can happen. So I hope that we have a solution very soon… It’s a difficult situation in the loan market now, and to find the profile who has the things we’re searching for, but we’re working hard to find one who can fit us right now and help us in the near future. I’m convinced we can find an OK solution.”

