Former Sheffield Wednesday favourite closing in on move to Championship club

Former Sheffield Wednesday star Sam Hutchinson is set to join Championship club Reading over the coming days.

The 32-year-old become a popular figure at during three spells at Hillsborough and had made over 200 appearances for the Owls before his departure at the end of last season.

After initially joining on loan from Chelsea during the second half of the 2013/14 season, Hutchinson converted that move into a permanent stay at the end of the campaign.

A move abroad arrived in the summer of 2020 when he joined Pafos but he would be back at Hillsborough by the following January after making just seven appearances for the Cypriot club.

A double century of Owls appearances was racked up during a 4-1 win against Cheltenham Town in March but Hutchinson was unable to help the club back into the Championship as their season was ended by a play-off semi-final defeat against Sunderland.

However, Hutchinson’s time with the club came to an end last month when his release was officially confirmed by Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

Speaking at the time, he said: “We just thought with the retained list that we put out there that it is time to keep this club moving forward.

“I thank all of the players’ for their efforts and contribution for the last campaign. They go with our absolute best wishes in terms of going forward. They know that. I have spoken to them all individually.

“We have got to keep moving forward here at Wednesday and that is always my mentality. That is our desire.

“Let’s not look back; we continue to look forward and that is the clear message we feel here.”

Hutchinson’s search for a new club led him to Reading and he has trained with Paul Ince’s squad over the last fortnight and featured in friendlies against Benfica and West Ham United.

Speaking after the meeting with the latter, Royals assistant manager Alex Rae confirmed a deal was close.

“I think it's pretty much done and dusted," he said.