Much-changed Sheffield Wednesday win but ‘lapses’ will be assessed by Owls boss

The Owls stormed into a 4-0 lead over Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon, however conceded two goals late in the day as they had to settle for three points via a 4-2 victory.

Darren Moore was pleased with how his side went about their business, especially given that made five changes.

Speaking to The Star afterwards, Moore said, “We got the three points. I said in the week if we created chances that we will score goals… I thought we actually played better against Lincoln and Bristol Rovers but came away with two draws. Our message to the boys all week was to continue what they are doing. Don't turn away from the book in terms of the chances created.

“When you are creating those kinds of chances, you are going to score goals because I have got every faith and belief in the boys and it turned out to be that way.”

He did, however, admit that they’ll be looking at the two goals conceded that cost them a clean sheet, saying that there could be a couple of reasons why they might have happened.

“We will look at them on Monday,” he said. “They were lapses in concentration… We were 4-0 up and it could have been more. I definitely thought one or two switched off.

Darren Moore was pleased with Sheffield Wednesday's win over Burton Albion.

“We had a couple of chances after 4-0 but both of their goals were lapses in concentration.

“We made a few changes and there were different personnel that came onto the pitch so it can disrupt the rhythm. But also, from a psychological point of view, Burton are hurting and are 4-0 down. They have got pride so are going to throw caution to the wind because they have got nothing to lose.

“From our point of view, it was definitely two lapses in concentration where we just switched off. It is a good reminder for us at this stage of the season. It didn't impact on the result and the three points but it is a good message for us that when we are in front and are in control like that we have to mentally stay concentrated on the game to get the job done.”