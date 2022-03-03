'Wont stop until I do' - Barry Bannan hints at finishing his career at Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls skipper put in a brilliant performance at Hillsborough on Tuesday night, grabbing his first Wednesday brace as well as an assist in their 5-2 win over Burton Albion, a result that solidified the club’s spot in the Play-Off places for now and saw them make it eight wins from their last 10 games.

Bannan, who is one of the club’s longest-serving players, has been almost ever-present this season as they aim to make it back to the Championship at the first time of asking, and he has suggested that there won’t be another club for him after he and his family took Wednesday into their hearts.

When asked whether he felt that Wednesday would be his last football club, ‘Baz’ told The Star, “Yeah, I would say so… I touched on it at the start of the season that I want to get this club back, because I felt that I let them down last year by getting this club relegated from the Championship as club captain.

“So I feel as if I’m taking a lot on my shoulders to try and get them back - alongside my teammates - and I won’t stop until I do that.”

The Wednesday captain also spoke about how, even through the club’s rough patch, the players have kept the faith between them, telling the media, "We have never lost belief as a squad. We have been unlucky at certain points this season where we have had big players out injured. But I have always said in every interview – even when we were 10th or 11th – that we will be there or thereabouts.

"We are starting to get the right players on the pitch, the injured players are coming back, we have got momentum behind us and the fans are right behind us – so it is looking good.”

