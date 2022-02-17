Why the Sheffield Wednesday v Accrington Stanley pitch inspection took so long

The game was called off at around 6:15pm, by which time players of both sides had gathered pitch side to await a call by the officials.

A four-man team of officials; referee Ross Joyce, assistants David Avent and Ravel Cheosiaua and fourth official Robert Lewis started the inspection at 5:30, as was communicated to supporters by Wednesday on their social media accounts.

Match referee Ross Joyce discusses the situation with managers Darren Moore and John Coleman ahead of the postponed League One fixture between Sheffield Wednesday and Accrington Stanley.

Dense standing water in the centre of the pitch, on the South Stand touchline and in both goalmouths were evident throughout, with the officials understandably keen to give the pitch as much possible time to recover as possible.

It is understood the officials wanted to allow the Accrington Stanley travelling party to see the conditions before a decision was made.

Wednesday manager Darren Moore is understood to have been keen to play the fixture and Owls ground staff worked extra hours to work the pitch. They continued their work on the most badly affected areas throughout the inspection.

But it proved to be in vain as the decision was made after 45 minutes.

A Met Office weather warning for gales had been issued earlier in the day, and a largely unforecast downpour hammered the pitch in the hours before kick-off.