Why Sheffield Wednesday's South Yorkshire derby clash at Rotherham United has been changed
The kick-off time for Sheffield Wednesday’s second away match of the season has been altered.
The Owls are scheduled to make the trip to Rotherham United’s AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday 21 August in what will be their second away clash of the League One season.
Kick-off has been brought forward on police advice and will now take place at 1pm.
Such measures are taken regularly for derby matches in an effort to reduce any notion of trouble on the day of the match.
A short statement released by Wednesday read: “The Owls’ League One visit to near neighbours Rotherham on Saturday 21 August will kick off at 1.00pm.
“The derby clash was originally scheduled for a 3.00pm start and is switched on police advice.
“Ticket details will follow nearer the date of the game.”
The Owls’ season kicks off against Championship side Huddersfield Town in a Carabao Cup clash on August 1.