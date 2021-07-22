Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass posts ominous one-word message on hamstring injury

The 27-year-old, who has been of interest to several Championship clubs this summer and attracted two swiftly-rejected bids from Millwall, has been on fine form in an already busy preseason schedule, scoring twice and looking bright throughout.

He hobbled out of a run out at Barnsley’s Oakwell training ground last weekend with a minor back concern but is said to have been in some pain after sustaining the hamstring issue in the Midlands in a game Wednesday lost 2-0.

Reports the injury Windass sustained was a hamstring injury are true and The Star understands there are serious fears within the club that Windass could be facing an extended period on the sidelines.

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass.

Though there has been no official word on the scale of the injury, Windass posted a cryptic message of himself on social media; a photograph of himself sat frustrated on the pitch with only one word – ‘Sigh’ – written as a caption.

Wednesday’s first league game arrives in a little over two weeks and any injury leading into the season proper surely represents a major blow to the club, who are rebuilding their roster of forwards at a difficult time in the transfer market.