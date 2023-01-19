It has now been officially confirmed that the 22-year-old has return to his parent club, Cardiff City, with the Bluebirds explaining that he is in line to make his return to their side this coming weekend.
He was a player that became very popular during his time in Sheffield, and his exit is one that came as a blow to many.
For Moore, though, he sees it as a case of them being lucky to have him when they did, rather than being upset with his recall.
Speaking via Wednesday’s official website, the Owls boss said, “Mark’s career has progressed rapidly at Sheffield Wednesday. He's been absolutely tremendous and has without doubt improved as a player.
“We knew from day one he was never our player so we never, ever got ahead of ourselves. There was a gap that we felt he was the right profile player to fill. What he's given us since he's been here has been excellent. So we wish him every success.”
The club, meanwhile, went on to add, “Sheffield Wednesday would like to thank Mark for his services and wish him well for the future.”
Wednesday are on the lookout for a McGuinness replacement now, with Burnley’s Luke McNally thought to be seen as their first priority at this point in time.
The Owls are back in action this weekend as Fleetwood Town visit S6 for their first meeting of two in the space of a week.