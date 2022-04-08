Why Sheffield Wednesday’s away form is worrying Darren Moore

Four of the Owls’ final six games are on the road with the play-off race still on a knife-edge and just three points separating themselves in fifth from Oxford United three places below them.

While Sheffield Wednesday’s home form is the best in England’s top four divisions, their away record is modest.

Sheffield Wednesday's form on the road is a cause for concern for Darren Moore. Photo: George Wood/Getty.

They have six wins in 19 league matches – with as many defeats.

Asked how much of a concern the fixture list is, Moore said: “It definitely is because we are very proud of our home form.

"But this is a football season and you have to go away from home. In the final four games we have to look to try and improve if we are to continue the momentum.”

The Owls travel to Bolton tomorrow before a trip to MK Dons, who have won eight of their last nine games, next weekend.

They return to Hillsborough on April 19 to host League Two-bound Crewe before another tough away assignment against Wycombe four days later.

The Chairboys were also relegated from the Championship last season and have accumulated the same number of points as Wednesday this term, having played a game more.

A trip to relegation-threatened Fleetwood follows that clash ahead of a potentially crucial final day at home to Portsmouth, who are likely to miss out on the play-offs.

"We have got a real good game tomorrow,” said Moore.

"Bolton have been playing some fantastic stuff, some wonderful, attacking football.