Sheffield Wednesday confirm attacker's exit in last-minute deadline day deal

Korede Adedoyin has left Sheffield Wednesday for Accrington Stanley. (via @SWFC)

The Star reported last month that Accy were keen on the 21-year-old Wednesday youngster, but they had their original attempts to sign him – both on loan and permanently – were rebuffed by the Owls at that point in time.

It later became apparent late on Monday evening that the two clubs were talking again, with this publication stating that the deal was back on as they rushed to get a deal done before the window slammed shut.

Now, the following day, it has been confirmed that Adedoyin has joined Accrington for an undisclosed fee, with his new club saying, “Accrington Stanley have completed the permanent signing of striker Korede Adedoyin from Sheffield Wednesday for an undisclosed fee.

“Adedoyin, who was born in Lagos, began at Manchester United before moving to Everton at the age of 10 and signed his first professional contract at Goodison Park in July 2019.”

Meanwhile, the Owls said in a statement of their own, “We thank Korede for his services and wish him the best of luck for the future.”

The move is still ‘subject to EFL and FA ratification’, however is expected to go through fine after the paperwork got finalised just before the window closed at 11pm on Monday evening.