Windass was the match-winner against MK Dons on Tuesday evening with a goal and an assist from the bench on his first appearance of the season, having been out since July owing to a hamstring injury picked up in pre-season.

The 27-year-old admitted after the game: "I probably owe the gaffer a few apologies, I’ve been on him every single day. I think I was telling him against Gillingham – I went in a little mood that day – I wanted to be on the bench, he wouldn’t allow me to be.

"I’ve got a lot of respect for the manager in that way because a lot of managers don’t care about players’ well-being, they just care about their own results.”

Moore has been under pressure to deliver more wins in recent weeks and has also seen the Owls’ injury list mount, with several key players ruled out.

Despite this, and seeing his side almost squander a three-goal lead against Accrington Stanley last weekend, he resisted the temptation to unleash last season’s top-scorer against his former club.

Former Rangers and Wigan forward Windass said Moore had listened to advice from medical professionals before making any calls on his much-anticipated return.

He added: "He’s not pushed me at any point.