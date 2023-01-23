Sheffield Wednesday set a new club record on Saturday as they made it 20 games without defeat with a 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town.

It’s over three months since the Owls last tasted defeat in League One, and in that period the only time they’ve been beaten was via a penalty shootout in the Carabao Cup by Premier League outfit, Southampton.

There’s an argument that that ‘loss’ means that their unbeaten run across all competitions is only 12 games rather than 20, but it would appear that the International Football Association Board – who preside over football’s laws – believe otherwise.

IFAB's technical director David Elleray – speaking to Opta Analyst in 2021 – referred to Law 10.2 in the Laws of the Game, explaining that because penalties take place after the game has ended, the final result is a draw.

He said, "Law 10 makes it clear that a match is drawn, won or lost according to the number of goals both teams score in 'normal' time or in 'normal' time plus extra-time.

"'Away goals' and 'kicks from the penalty mark' (KFPM) [penalty shootouts] are not part of the match itself and are only used to determine a 'winning team' where one is required. For KFPM, this is made clear in the next section of Law 10.

"Thus KFPM (as with 'away goals') do not change the result of the match itself as they occur after the match has ended.”

Sheffield Wednesday beat Newcastle United on the way to going 20 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Wednesday went 19 league games unbeaten in 1960/61, but lost cup games during that time, and went 19 games unbeaten in all competitions in 2012 across two seasons – however this run marks the first time they’ve ever gone 20 games without defeat, doing so in all competitions and in a single campaign.

It’s a remarkable feat for Darren Moore’s side, and with the way things are going you wouldn’t bet against them breaking more records as 2022/23 continues.

They’re just two clean sheets away from setting a club record in that department (that record is currently 17), and on current form they’re on course to break their points record of 93 set in 2011/12 as well.