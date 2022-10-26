Why Sheffield Wednesday are just a ‘different kettle of fish’ according to popular Owls attacker

The Owls attacker is no stranger to big crowds and big pressure having played for Scottish giants, Rangers, earlier in his career, so he knows a bit about what it takes to kick on.

This season the 28-year-old has got four goals and four assists in League One as he plays his part in the club’s push for promotion, and he insists that it’s more difficult to stay consistent when you’re at a ‘club like this’.

Speaking to the media, Windass said, "I speak about it all the time when people talk about other players in the league performing or doing well, and it's nothing against any other player or teams, but it is a different kettle of fish when you play for a club like this.

“It's not just about performing, it's about dealing with everything that comes with it - the day to day, the social media, it's not just a game of football and playing in front of 3,000 and having a bad game, going home and having a Chinese.

"You think about it for the next week because the criticism you get, the expectations of the fans, you have to be an all-round player physically and mentally to play for a big club.”

Windass also touched on some of things that get said online, on platforms such as Twitter, saying that it’s not something that bothers him all that much.

The Owls star said, "It makes me annoyed to be honest, that people judge you by interactions on Twitter when you're in training every single day working your nuts off, and then there's PR people building people's social media and they're seen as golden boys even though they're probably messing around.

"If someone tweets me to say I was crap today I don't really care, it's no skin off my nose.

"Every footballer I know thinks if the manager picks you to play, that's good enough. You can ask any gaffer I've ever played for what my training habits are like, what I'm like around the place and they'll tell you everything - so what a bloke on Twitter sat in an armchair watching football says about me means absolutely nothing.”