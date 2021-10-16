Why Sheffield Wednesday and AFC Wimbledon could be set for a goal fest

The Owls are currently averaging one strike a game in the league, having scored 11 to date.

That modest tally is the fourth lowest in the third tier, even with Darren Moore’s side currently just a single point off the play-offs.

But things could be about to change.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory scores the winner against Bolton Wanderers. Pic Steve Ellis.

Saturday’s opponents AFC Wimbledon have yet to keep a clean sheet in 11 League One matches and have just one home win in five attempts.

Unsurprisingly, after shipping 19 goals – an average of 1.7 a game – the Dons also have the third-worst defensive record in the division when it comes to goals conceded.

And to make matters worse for their manager Mark Robinson, key defender Will Nightingale – a previous ever-present – has been ruled out of Saturday’s clash at Plough Lane.

However, before writing this off as an away win, it’s worth considering the threats Wimbledon pose and how they tie in with Sheffield Wednesday’s shortcomings.

More than 80 per cent of their goals have been scored in the second half, while almost half – 44 per cent – of the goals conceded by the Owls have come in the final 15 minutes.

A third of Wimbledon’s 17 goals have come after the 75th minute, too.

The Dons don’t have a problem finding the back of the net, they have the eighth-best offensive record in the league.