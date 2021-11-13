Former Owls youngster Vadaine Oliver gave the Gills a first-half lead against the run of play after he latched onto John Akinde’s flick-on and finished well past Joe Wildsmith before Kamberi’s second goal in as many League One games rescued a point for Darren Moore’s side.

Here’s our player ratings.

Joe Wildsmith – 5

Sheffield Wednesday's Theo Corbeanu takes on a Gillingham defender. Photo: Steve Ellis

Got out of jail early on when he misjudged the flight of a cross which a Gillingham player then connected with at the far post, only for the ball to bounce across the six-yard box with no one there to tap it in.

Could do little about the goal, a well-taken finish, and had little else to do after that.

Liam Palmer – 5

Left red-faced after Daniel Phillips managed to flick the ball up and over his head to get out of a tight spot during a frustrating first-half for the home side. His usual steady self aside from that.

Olamide Shodipo – 5

Industrious but unlike Corbeanu on the opposite wing he couldn’t quite produce the quality needed on his crosses to find a team-mate, with too many of them blocked by the first man.

Barry Bannan – 6

Had moments of quality, as usual, and it was his fierce low strike that led to the goal, but seemed to be too deep, too often and therefore unable to influence proceedings as much and often as he would have liked.

Callum Paterson – 5

Denied a contender for goal of the season early on after his back-heeled effort struck the post following a brilliant team move.

As always, put himself about physically but really should have found the net after he was teed him up for a tap-in in the area by the lively Corbeanu.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – 5

Another central player who was ineffective for large periods.

Showed glimpses of his talent on the ball but perhaps lucky to have stayed on the pitch for as long as he did with Adeniran and Luongo on the bench.

Marvin Johnson – 6

Made some good runs from deep with the ball and, unlike so many centre-halves, looked very natural in possession.

Was caused some trouble once in the first half when trying to play out out from the back but aside from that had little to do and coped well.

Made a great run from deep in the second half and to drive his side on, which saw him carry the ball from defence to his more natural left-wing position.

Florian Kamberi – 7

Led the line well all afternoon and grabbed a deserved goal in the second half for his efforts.

He may not be prolific but found himself in the right place at the right time when it mattered.

Chey Dunkley – 6

Who better to deal with Gillingham’s threat than an old-school centre-half?

Won plenty of headers in both boxes but it was his marker, John Akinde, who got the flick-on that sent Oliver through on goal for the opener.

Theo Corbeanu – 7

Looked the most likely to make something happen in the first half and almost saw his cross for Paterson turned home, only for the post to get in the way.

Continued an impressive display after the break and had the beating of his opposite number all afternoon. Deserved to have seen at least one of his deliveries turned home.

Lewis Wing – 4

Had the ball smacked at him right where it hurts from close range just before he was hooked after the hour mark, which perhaps sums up his luck in a Wednesday shirt so far. Another anonymous and ineffective display.

Subs:

Saido Berahino – 5

Replaced Wing but failed to provide the creative spark desired.

Sylla Sow – N/A

On for Shodipo for the final 10 minutes.

Dennis Adeniran – N/A