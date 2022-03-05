The Owls were second best and unable to reach the heights of recent weeks, but did enjoy one moment of quality through Marvin Johnson for the equalising goal in the first half after they fell behind inside the opening five minutes thanks to the first of two efforts from John Marquis.
Johnson beat several Lincoln players after picking up the ball inside his own half before supplying a perfectly weighted cross for Saido Berahino to convert from close range.
Still, that was the only time the Owls truly threatened Lincoln’s goal all afternoon.
Brace yourself for our player ratings after a bad day at the office.
1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 7
Made three important saves in the first half, but was let down by his defence for the first goal. No chance with the second or third, which were both well-taken finishes.
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Sam Hutchinson - 5
Stopped two goal-bound efforts in the second period but as a team leader must take responsibility for being at the centre of a below-par defensive display.
Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Jack Hunt - 5
Always looking to get forward in possession but produced little of note all afternoon.
Photo: Will Matthews
4. Liam Palmer - 5
Deployed centrally and tried to drive the team forward when he got on the ball, but will of course be disappointed to have shipped three goals.
Photo: Steve Ellis