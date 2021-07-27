Darren Moore’s praise for match-winners as Sheffield Wednesday end preseason with a win

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was the match-winner for Sheffield Wednesday. (via @SWFC)

Wednesday picked up a late 2-1 win over Port Vale at Vale Park on Tuesday evening thanks to a goal from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru after Dominic Iorfa’s first half opener was cancelled out not long afterwards by Vale skipper, Tom Conlon.

It meant that the Owls go into this weekend’s Carabao Cup tie with Huddersfield Town on the back of a win, while all three new signings – Jack Hunt, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Lewis Wing – all managed to start the game and make it out of the other side after solid performances.

Speaking about the result and the runout, Moore told the media, “I thought it was a good workout for us tonight – I thought it was excellent because of the energy in the game and obviously the crowd added a bit of atmosphere to it. I just thought our players had to work for it, they had to work really hard. But it was a welcome test for us at this stage in preseason really, and I thought the boys settled themselves down and acquitted themselves really well in the end.

“It was detailed minutes for certain individuals tonight that we wanted to get in them, and they’ve come off the field unscathed, which is excellent.”

Meanwhile, regarding the winning goal – which was set-up by Korede Adedoyin and finished by Dele-Bashiru, he told The Star, “It’s no coincidence that they live together – they look after each other. They certainly had the same understanding there, and I thought it was a wonderfully clever goal, and a well-taken goal. So I’m really pleased for them two.

“They’ve got the skillsets and capabilities to help us this season, and they should be looking at opportunities to get in the first team and play some consistent football.”