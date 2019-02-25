Why captain Tom Lees thinks Sheffield Wednesday still have a lot to play for this season

Skipper Tom Lees claims the future of Sheffield Wednesday's players are on the line heading into the business end of the Championship season.

The Owls, who entertain Brentford tomorrow evening, currently occupy 15th position with 13 matches left after topsy-turvy campaign.

Tom Lees believes there is still a lot to play for this season

But Saturday's victory over Swansea City stretched Wednesday's unbeaten run under manager Steve Bruce to five matches and kept their slender hopes of gate-crashing the top six alive.

"We have not got to get ahead of ourselves," stressed Lees. "For the last three games everyone has been saying ‘it’s not good enough’ and ‘we need a major clear out’, things like that.

"We have had a disappointing season but it’s still mathematically we have a chance to do something.

"We have all got points to prove with the new manager coming in."

Centre-half Lees says Bruce deserves credit for turning around the Owls' fortunes.

There is a buzz around Sheffield Wednesday again

He said: "It’s been great (under Bruce), he’s got a really good mentality towards the game, and you get that vibe that he gives you

"His enthusiasm is infectious, his will to win, and has got the mindset of a winner which we are trying to take on board."

Lees has warned the Owls not to take Brentford lightly. The Bees thrashed Hull City 5-1 in their last outing to record a sixth straight home victory.

Lees acknowledged: "It’s going to be tough. At the start of the season they were one of the best teams we have played.

"For whatever reason, whether it’s losing a manager or whatever, they haven’t done as well as they have done in previous seasons. But they are on a good run at the moment, so are dangerous."

The Brentford fixture was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 26 but was postponed due to the Owls' FA Cup involvement.

Tickets are priced at £20 adults, £15 over 65s and Under-21s, £10 U17s and £5 U11s for tonight's clash.

"It’s down to the team to make the atmosphere," said Lees. "At certain points this season we haven’t really given them much to cheer about.

"But (against Swansea) I don’t think anyone can complain we haven’t given them something to cheer about. They get behind us, they just need something to feed off."