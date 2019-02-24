There is a buzz around Sheffield Wednesday again thanks to Steve Bruce, reckons Owls star

Goal ace Adam Reach believes manager Steve Bruce has brought the feelgood factor back to Sheffield Wednesday.

Bruce has made an encouraging start to his Owls tenure, guiding the club to two victories and three draws.

Adam Reach opened the scoring for Sheffield Wednesday against Swansea City

He secured his first home win in charge of the South Yorkshire club on Saturday as Wednesday defeated Swansea City 3-1 following a sparkling first half performance. Reach netted twice and Steven Fletcher registered to maintain the Owls' upward momentum.

Attacking midfielder Reach has praised the job four-time promotion winner Bruce has done in turning around Wednesday's fortunes within a short period of time.

"He has had success at different clubs because he is a fantastic man-manager," he said. "He knows how to get the best out of every player.

Rejuvenated Owls are on the right lines

"We have gone back to basics, working hard, and when you do that collectively you should come through in the end, and I think that’s what we are doing.

"He has instilled a new life, a new energy, and got everyone believing how good we are again. I think you could see that with the football we playing at times, and he has brought that feel-good factor back.

"Hillsborough has been crying out for a game like that, where we scored three goals and the fans can get out of their seat and applaud good football.

"We now have two more home games - both tough - but hopefully we can pick up some more points."

The Owls, who entertain Brentford and arch rivals Sheffield United in the next week, have not lost at Hillsborough since November 24.

Reach said: "The fans can play a good part for the rest of the season. We have two more home games coming up this week, if we can pick up maximum points up, ideally, then I am sure we would not be nine points from the play-offs. It might be a little less.

"You never know. The play-offs aren’t out of the question."