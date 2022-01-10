Sheffield Wednesday man missing as questions remain over his loan future

The Tigers drew 0-0 on Saturday against Boston United, and the Owls youngster was nowhere to be seen after having played 19 games for the club during his loan spell in the National League North.

It’s thought that the youngster’s loan expired earlier this month after their 1-0 win over Leamington, however there were hopes that he would extend his spell in Gloucester as he continues his development in senior football.

Speaking to The Star recently about Galvin and Grimsby Town loanee, Alex Hunt, Moore explained, "We feel that with both of them, in terms of where their loans are at, both clubs are really happy with their progress. And in terms of that progress and their development it’s important that they stay on if possible and continue where they’re at. That’s what we’ll be looking to do."

But as things stand, there doesn’t appear to be an agreement in place for Galvin, with the 20-year-old fullback not present in Lee Mansell’s matchday squad this weekend, and the City manager admitting that he felt that they missed him in their 0-0 draw.

Charles Hagan, who was on loan with Hampton & Richmond Borough, returned to Wednesday this week, however the future also remains uncertain for Hunt and Josh Dawodu, who is currently with Stalybridge Celtic – both of whom will see their current loan deals expire this month.