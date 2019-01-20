Who Michael Hector will be rooting for when Sheffield Wednesday face his parent club Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round

Defender Michael Hector hopes Sheffield Wednesday cause an upset and defeat his parent club Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Owls face the cup holders at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, kick-off 6pm, and it will be the first meeting between the teams in 19 years.

Michael Hector is on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Chelsea

Hector, on loan at Hillsborough from Chelsea until the end of the campaign, told The Star: "It’s a free hit. You never know in the Cup. Bradford went there and won, so anything can happen.

"For me, I will be behind Sheffield Wednesday. That’s the club I am working at.

"If they get through, then I get an opportunity to play again in the fifth round. I will be supporting the lads.

"Chelsea have some fantastic players. Hopefully they have a bad day and we have a good day.

"We have good players up top. It’s just about taking those chances when they come."

Hector admits he would love to play in the tie but the Jamaican international looks set to miss out due to competition rules.

Although the Blues allowed loan stars Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori to play for Derby County against them in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, the FA Cup regulations are different. Rule 15 (j) (iv) states: "The Association will not give permission for players on loan or work experience to play against the lending club."

Wednesday, who remain hopeful of signing Fulham forward Neeskens Kebano on loan from Fulham, have nearly sold-out their 5,917 ticket allocation for the trip to Chelsea.

Hector, who has never played for Chelsea, said: "The support here is unbelievable. My family sometimes go on the train with them, and I know how the fans are, home and away.

"They will be travelling down in numbers, so it would be nice to get a result for them."

Buoyed after back-to-back victories over Luton Town and Wigan Athletic, the Owls will head to West London in confident mood.

Hector has played a big part in Wednesday chalking up five clean sheets in their last eight matches.

"I think the consistency in the back four has helped a lot," he said. "Now we know our strengths and weaknesses, and can build on that.

"I think our performances have been a lot better."

