Sheffield Wednesday: Steve Agnew sets Steven Fletcher goal target after his match-winning performance against Wigan Athletic

Steve Agnew, the caretaker Wednesday manager, has challenged Steven Fletcher to reach double figure goals this season.

Fletcher was the matchwinner in Saturday's hard-fought victory over Wigan Athletic. The Scotland international drilled home from 25 yards in the 62nd minute to earn the Owls their first win in four Championship matches.

It took Fletcher's goal tally to five for the campaign.

"It is hard for us to assess as I don't know how many chances he has had over the season," Agnew told The Star. "But whenever we have done anything on the training ground, he [Fletcher] is clinical. He makes good contact in the box.

"Should he score more goals? I don't know. If he is in the right place and the service and quality is good, he will score goals. He has scored five goals this season and I would like to think he could reach double figures."

Match analysis: Sheffield Wednesday 1 Wigan Athletic 0

Fletcher caused Wigan's defence all sorts of problems and his second half strike capped off a man-of-the-match performance.

Agnew, who is manning first-team affairs along with Stephen Clemence and Lee Bullen until Steve Bruce's arrival on February 1, said: "If he performs like he did against Wigan, he is as good as there is in the league as a number nine. There are not many like Fletch.

"He is a threat in the air, a terrific finisher, has a wonderful left foot and the ability to score from outside the box."

Fletcher was withdrawn late on and replaced by Atdhe Nuhiu.

"Fletc was feeling sore after a block on the edge of the box," said Agnew, who felt Wednesday could have been awarded a penalty in the first half when Adam Reach went down under a challenge from Chey Dunkley. "He recovered and felt okay but he has had a lot of football this week and big Atdhe went on and was terrific.

"He was a real handful and worked hard as did Lucas."