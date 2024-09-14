'Whiplash' 'Sensible uncle': Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from cruel QPR draw

A crestfallen Sheffield Wednesday were punched in the gut in the final seconds as QPR stole a draw in painful circumstances. The Owls laid on their most fluent performance since their 4-0 rout of Plymouth Argyle on the opening day, connecting things nicely and setting up attacks - though that last touch continued to evade them until the last moments.

Barry Bannan’s sumptuous side-finish crept into the back of the QPR goal appeared to earn his side a thoroughly deserved three points but old habits came to haunt them once again and a failure to clear a set piece in the final seconds struck two points from the slate.

Big strides taken in lots of ways, you feel, though the result somehow feels a sickener. Here are our ratings from a sunny afternoon at S6.

1 . James Beadle - 6 Largely a spectator for much of it, he was calm and concentrated when called upon. One particularly hairy one saw him punch from inches below his bar with ease. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Yan Valery - 6 Big strong boy, isn't he? Offered plenty down the right, particularly in the first half, and contributed in both directions. Maybe faded just a touch as focus went elsewhere. Off for Valentin with 20 to go. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Liam Palmer - 7 Back into the side and tidy. Did the simple things well as per usual and seemed to bring a bit of steel to proceedings. It's like having your sensible uncle in the room just as the party is getting out of hand. | UGC Photo Sales