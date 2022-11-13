Sheff Wed, Derby County and MK Dons have the three biggest stadiums in League One

Sheffield Wednesday have continued their impressive form this weekend as Alex Mighten’s first half goal earned them all three points against Accrington Stanley. The Owls now sit one point from the top two.

With the biggest stadium in League One, it is no surprise to see the ground filling up week in week out when they continue to perform so well on home turf. Darren Moore’s side have lost only one of their home league matches this season, winning five of them.

Sheffield Wednesday’s fanbase remains one of the best and biggest in the third tier and will no doubt continue to support the team in Yorkshire as they look to return to the Championship. So how does their average home attendance compare to the rest of the division? We’ve taken a look at the latest data from Transfermarkt to find out, as well as bringing together some brilliant fan photos from across League One.

1. Burton Albion Capacity: 6,912. Average attendance: 2,906

2. Forest Green Rovers Capacity: 5,140. Average attendance: 3,069

3. Fleetwood Town Capacity: 5,327. Average attendance: 3,242

4. Accrington Stanley Capacity: 5,450. Average attendance: 3,285