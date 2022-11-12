But Alex Mighten’s second goal in as many outings in a bright spark performance at Accrington Stanley did the business in a 1-0 win that stretched their unbeaten league record to six matches.

The 20-year-old Nottingham Forest loanee lined up in the slightly foreign position of left wing-back and caused problems for the Stanley defence with his quick feet, taking up good positions as the Owls sought to hammer their dominance home.

Mighten spoke about his increased confidence levels in recent weeks and though always level-headed in the face of criticism from some quarters for his opening efforts in blue and white, he seems ready to kick on as the season approaches its winter months.

Alex Mighten proved to be the match-winner as Sheffield Wednesday beat Accrington Stanley.

His was a performance that pleased his manager Darren Moore, who spoke glowingly on the build-up to a goal that saw Barry Bannan’s stinging cross expertly chested down by the assist-grabbing Michael Smith.

“It was a wonderful build-up and to finish it off as he did was good but for Alex, he’s now starting to come through,” Moore said with an air of satisfaction at the three points.

“There is so much more to come from him. He’s got lovely feet, he can go inside, he can go outside and with the ball in tight situations he does have such lovely feet and electrifying pace. That frightens defenders.”

Moore has spoken previously about the mission statement to turn Mighten’s raw pace and talent from impact substitute option to a player capable of affecting matches from the very start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s display, he said, was another step in the right direction.

“For him to get that goal, I’m delighted for him,” Moore said. “He’s played 80-odd minutes again, we spoke about where he needs to go as a player in terms of his history coming off the bench and impacting games.

“We’ve brought him here to play games and to win football matches.