Decision made on Sheffield Wednesday’s Cheltenham Town game after freezing weather

Sheffield Wednesday v Cheltenham Town has been called off.

The Owls were due to face the Robins at 7.45pm this evening in a game that could’ve seen Darren Moore’s side go top of the league if they were pick up all three points, but they will now have to wait for that opportunity.

Cheltenham don’t have undersoil heating at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium, and therefore there were concerns that the frost on the pitch wouldn’t disappear in time for the game, and it was previously stated that a pitch inspection had been set for 1pm.

Now though, it has been confirmed that the game will not go ahead, with the fixture being postponed until a later date due to a ‘frozen pitch’.

Further details about when the game will be rearranged to will be communitced at a later date.