The 28-year-old former Premier League starlet worked with Moore as a youngster at West Brom and after scoring his second goal for Wednesday in their 3-1 South Yorkshire derby win at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday expressed his desire to achieve the first promotion of his career.

Indiscretions in his younger days have slapped a certain reputation on the Wednesday striker, one he suggested he has come to terms with.

Saido Berahino changed the game in Sheffield Wednesday's 3-1 win at Doncaster Rovers.

“Unfortunately that's something that will be a cloud over me wherever I go,” Berahino told The Star. “The people and players that have worked with me or spent any time with me understand who I am.

“This season I've had no problems with anyone and although I haven't performed as well on the pitch as I'd like to, I've showed a glimpse. I hope now I can kick on and help the team get a promotion.”

On his relationship with Moore, Berahino went as far as to describe him as a mentor.

Previous to his signing at S6, the Burundi international had spoken in glowing terms about his manager’s influence on his career. It is a relationship that has only strengthened in their time together in South Yorkshire, he said, despite frustrating periods of time out of the team.

Berahino said: “I know him really well, we know each other inside out. I watched him as a ball boy, I knew him as a young lad and so I know what a good guy he is. It's been great to actually work with him again.

“He was so important for me coming back to England, to have somebody who understands me as a person and what sort of player I am. I've shown a little glimpse of what I can do, but behind closed doors he's been like a mentor, he's helped me a lot. He's been fantastic for me.”