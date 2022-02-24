Darren Moore’s men are on a stunning run of six wins in their last eight matches and have some of the best home form in League One, having only lost twice there in 15 matches.

But their preference for fast, passing football may well be challenged by a pitch that has seen better days. Their last home match, a 2-0 defeat to Rotherham nearly a fortnight ago, saw the field cut up badly after huge rainfall left standing water before kick-off.

Their clash with Accrington Stanley was called off altogether due to a waterlogged pitch. Weather conditions in Sheffield since have not been favourable and it remains to be seen whether the Owls ground staff have been able to achieve.

Ground staff at Sheffield Wednesday have been working hard on the Hillsborough pitch in recent weeks.

“We’ll have a look at how things play out,” Moore said when asked whether Wednesday would have to consider a change of playing style. “I hope not.”

“The way we play and how we go about it is effective, it puts opposition on the back foot and we’ve developed a level of understanding with the players on it.

“What we want to do is to keep solidifying that and keep moving and progressing and moving forward.”

Wednesday defender Jack Hunt spoke with brutal honesty about the state of the pitch in recent weeks, admitting it does play a part in how the players go about things.

“It is very difficult; I think everyone at the football club is disappointed with how the pitch is,” he said.

“We had six or seven weeks where we didn't even have a home game on it. It arguably shouldn't be how it is.

“You have to concentrate on your touch and passing a lot more. It gives more opportunities for the ball to get turned over, which can then lead to chances at goal or mistakes.

“I remember it being really poor a year or two before I signed for the club,” Hunt said. “It was really bad around 2015.