Alex Hunt (Oldham Athletic) and Cameron Dawson (Exeter City) are the only Owls players out on loan as it stands and though the opportunity to send others out to EFL clubs has expired, they can do so to non-league clubs.

The likes of Ryan Galvin, Charles Hagan and Liam Waldock have all been out on loan this season but remain in the building at S6.

Waldock made the bench for the second time in three matches and may well get more matchday experience given the exit of Lewis Wing and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s injury.

Asked whether the club will consider sending any of their youngsters out for experience, Moore told The Star: “Only if we feel it is right.

“The importance of sending players out on loan isn’t just about sending them out to any football environment, it has to be the right environment for their development.

“It’s also about looking at where we feel they need to be in terms of how they come back to us.”

Wednesday’s current injury malaise means there may well be increased opportunity for the youngsters, who have been pictured training with the first team in recent weeks.

Moore continued: “If we feel the environment is right at that level, at the right club, and we feel they are going to go out and play games, then we’ll look at the situation.

“If not, that’s OK because they’re in with the first team, they’re training in and around it and at any point, as we saw with Ciaran Brennan, injuries can strike and opens a door of opportunity for one or two of the younger players to get in.

“Then, when they do get in, they’re expected to play and perform at a certain level because they’ve been with us long enough to know our mentality and so on.