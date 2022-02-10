Will Grigg, a loanee from Sunderland who rejoined the Millers’ starting line-up in recent weeks, will miss out with a hamstring issue.

The same fate has also fallen to Mickel Miller, a left-winger in steady form this season having contributed 10 goal contributions in 21 appearances.

Grigg went down in Tuesday’s win over AFC Wimbeldon and looked in some pain as he came off 10 minutes into the second half.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham United forward Will Grigg will likely miss Sunday's clah at Sheffield Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

After the game Rotherham manager Paul Warne spoke candidly on the Northern Irishman’s early prognosis.

“I think it is his hammy, it looked like his hammy the way he was down and holding it,” he said.

“As soon as he went down, we knew there was a problem. The early signs aren't great.”

The ironically-named Miller has been in and out of the side in recent weeks having battled with niggles since a red-hot run of form saw him pick up five goal contributions in nine matches in October and November.

“Mickel has got a hamstring issue, I don't see him playing for at least a month which is a big blow,” Warne said.

“It seems in the last seven days we have had a few issues. It is always going to happen, we have probably rode our luck a little bit. We have got a few wounded bodies but we have enough to put a team out.”