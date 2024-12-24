Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lincoln City manager, Michael Skubala, is very pleased with what he’s been seeing from Sheffield Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri.

Cadamarteri has found himself in a rich vein of goalscoring form of late, bagging three goals in his last three games after being given a run of starts by the Imps boss, and he’s certainly repaying the faith shown in him whilst out on loan from the Owls for the 2024/25 campaign.

There was a point not-so-long back where some Wednesdayites were asking questions about how much game time the 19-year-old was getting over at Sincil Bank, but his recent run has put that to bed ahead of the January transfer window, with ‘Cadz’ making quite the name for himself in Lincolnshire.

Skubala, who has spoken highly of Cadamarteri in the past, talked about his prowess in front of goal after he grabbed the opener in the weekend win over Reading, but admitted that there was another aspect of his game that possibly pleased him even more.

“That is what he does, we know that”, he told the Imps media. “He is getting better and better outside the box and I think everyone can see what he is doing, he is scoring good goals and he gets there on the end of the things which is really, really pleasing.

“But I thought what was pleasing for me, for Bailey today, is the way he pressed with Housey (Ben House) in the first 15 minutes. It shows that his tactical understanding is improving and then when he gets his goal, he keeps moving in the right direction.”

Lincoln are back in action on Boxing Day as they take on a struggling Shrewsbury Town away from home, and their number nine will be hoping to lead the line once again as they look to solidify their current spot in the League One top six.