Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, is in a real purple patch over at Lincoln City at the moment.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old seems to be enjoying his time over at Sincil Bank with the Imps, approaching double figures on the goal front after bagging his third goal in as many games over the weekend.

‘Cadz’ was sent out to Lincolnshire as part of his continued development before he looks to become a regular at Hillsborough, and he’s certainly not doing himself any harm at this point in time after going clear as Lincoln’s top scorer across all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday he was on hand to get an early goal against Reading on the way to a 2-0 victory, once again popping up in the right place at the right time to give his side the advantage on home soil, and he went on to complete 75 minutes before being taken off for Freddie Draper. You can see his eighth goal of the season below:

Manager, Michael Skubala, said after the game, “Bailey’s getting better outside the box. He’s scoring good goals and he gets on the end of things which is really pleasing, but I thought what was most pleasing about his game on this occasion was the way he pressed with Ben House in the first 15 minutes which shows his tactical understanding is improving.”

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

His recent minutes and the goals that have come with them will definitely be pleasing for Danny Röhl and the Owls as they watch over him during his time out on loan, and they’ll be hoping that things continue in the same vein as the 2024/25 campaign continues.