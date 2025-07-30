As the Owls' squad has been decimated due to financial problems off the pitch, a whole host of stars have left S6.

This season’s opening day lineup will feel a long way away from the team that smashed four goals past Plymouth Argyle when boss Danny Röhl, whose departure was confirmed earlier this week, was working his magic at Hillsborough.

Off the back of a season where they managed a great escape from Championship relegation, things were looking rosy at Wednesday, and for the first time in a while, everyone was mostly on the same page.

But things have turned for the worse and the club is now in a full-blown crisis with many of the starting lineup from the glorious 4-0 opening day win out of the door.

Here is where the Sheffield Wednesday squad from that day are playing now.

