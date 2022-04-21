What happened to Sheffield Wednesday's League Cup winning side of 1991?

Against the odds, Second Division Wednesday beat a Manchester United team inching to the verge of greatness again in the League Cup final at Wembley, thanks to an iconic goal from John Sheridan.
To this day the Owls are the last non-top flight team to have won a major trophy in England.
But what happened to that class of 91? Alex Miller takes a look...
1. Manager - Ron Atkinson
The architect of the Rumbelows success, Ron Atkinson resigned from his post as Wednesday manager at the end of the season to take up the reigns at Aston Villa. He returned to rescue Wednesday from relegation in 1997. Save for a short stint at Nottingham Forest, it was his last job in football.
Photo: PAUL BARKER
2. GK - Chris Turner
A lifelong Wednesdayite, Turner left in the close season for Leyton Orient, where he would make his foray into management. Success at Hartlepool followed before he took over at Wednesday, putting together the squad that was promoted from League One under Paul Sturrock in 2005. Had spells at Stockport and Hartlepool again before 'moving upstairs' at Chesterfield and Port Vale. Now working to build-up the newly founded Wakefield AFC.
Photo: Dean Atkins
3. LB - Phil King
Stayed on at S6 until 1994, when injuries began to take hold. Became a cult hero at Villa, where he was reunited with Atkinson, by scoring penalty that took them past Inter Milan in the UEFA Cup back in 1994. After non-league involvement he retired for good in 2004 and is now the landlord of the Dolphin pub in Swindon. Also works as an MC and football summariser for BBC Wiltshire.
Photo: Getty Images
4. CB - Nigel Pearson
A larger than life personality and player, Pearson left Wednesday in 1994 to join Middlesbrough. Went straight into coaching after retirement, guiding Carlisle to Football League safety in his first months before holding a number of high-profile coaching roles. Went back into management with Southampton in 2008 and has since been at Leicester (twice), Hull, Derby, Leuven and Watford. Now at Bristol City.
Photo: Nathan Stirk