AND IT'S... - Watch huge rendition of Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday as bumper crowd returns to Hillsborough
A big crowd returned to Hillsborough for Sheffield Wednesday’s first home league game of the season – and they weren’t afraid to make some noise.
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 3:12 pm
Wednesday hosted Doncaster Rovers in an early South Yorkshire derby for the 2021/22 campaign, and the crowd was probably pushing the 25,000 mark as fans finally returned for a proper fixture at S6.
Check out the huge rendition of Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday just moments before kick off – it’s goosebumps stuff.