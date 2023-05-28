That was the two-word summation of the world’s greatest football manager when reflecting on the majesty of the Miracle of S6 – words Sheffield Wednesday will take to Wembley for Monday’s League One play-off final.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was the man waxing lyrical on Wednesday’s comeback of all comebacks and – vitally – the role of the club’s supporters in sealing the most improbable deal.

To hear Wednesday’s name mentioned in a Premier League press conference is quite something in itself but for it to come unprompted from the mouth of of a superstar in Guardiola was something – as he said in his own words – ‘so special’.

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola

Owls boss Darren Moore stopped well short of hyperbole but took pride in the shelving of Wednesday back as part of the national conversation once more, perhaps globally, with highlights reels in all manner of languages having done the rounds on social media.

“It’s nice,” Moore told The Star. “I want the club to get those accolades and the words about the supporters.

“We know nationally the game reached so many people nationally because of the excitement the game brought.

“Internally we were just managing the game but externally it hit all sorts of communities and people that in the modern world of social media and so on, have a platform.

“When they speak, a lot of people listen, so it’s great to hear some of the views expressed towards the football club on that night. It was a special moment for us as a football club.

Some 44,000 Wednesdayites will head to Wembley for their clash with Barnsley knowing they’re 90 minutes of South Yorkshire battle away from a return to the Championship.

“It was great to hear him [Guardiola] speak about the fans,” Moore continued.

“He was speaking about the levels of our pyramids of football and its a credit to him to pick up on that.

“That was the special part of it for me, hearing him speak about the supporters, 33,000 and Hillsborough roaring us on. Make no mistake the part they played in earning that result.”